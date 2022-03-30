Patti LaBelle, George Benson to headline 2022 Jacksonville Jazz fest

The free event will include food vendors, drinks, community and of course music! It will take place May 26 to May 29.

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns Memorial Day Weekend to Downtown Jacksonville, featuring artists such as Patti LaBelle, George Benson and many more.

The free event will include food vendors, drinks, community and of course music! It will take place May 26 to May 29.

The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition presented by Keyboard Connection will kick the festival off on Thursday, followed by three days entertainment on two stages along the St. Johns River for you to groove at daily.

The festival is free to attend, but upgraded premium experiences are available for purchase! Find out more information about Preferred Seating and VIP Experience Packages.

Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition presented by Keyboard Connection – The Piano Place: Thursday, May 26: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Florida Theatre