Patient life-flighted from Palatka ATV park with history of fatal accidents

Since 2019, three people have died at Hog Waller Campground & ATV Resort. The park is also facing two lawsuits claiming negligence.

A life-flight unit was requested for a patient at Hog Waller Campground & ATV Resort in Palatka Friday night, according to Putnam County Fire Rescue.

PCFR was on the scene of the accident.

A UFHealth Trauma One helicopter was requested to take the patient to a Level 1 trauma center.

In September 2021, a woman was also life-flighted from the park in an accident that injured two other people.

But worse has happened at the park: Three people have died there since 2019, as recently as this past April.

Two women have filed lawsuits against Hog Waller, claiming negligence at the park caused them grave injuries, First Coast News reported May 1.

One filed by a woman named Angela Williams says she was permanently injured in an accident at Hog Waller on March 3.

The lawsuit claims that negligence by Hog Waller caused the accident, causing Williams "loss of capacity of for the enjoyment of life," hospital expenses and "pain and suffering of both a physical and mental nature."

Another lawsuit, filed on behalf of a woman named Maya Pisula, states the plaintiff was struck at a high speed on New Years' Eve 2022 by someone who was driving an ATV under the influence.