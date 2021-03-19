Jacksonville pastors encourage minority communities to get COVID-19 vaccine

Only about 15 percent of Blacks and Hispanics have gotten the shot in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You've probably heard during election season about "souls to the polls." Now a group of local pastors wants to lead souls to get shots.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Rask Force wants to encourage shots in the arm for coronavirus prevention efforts in the minority community.

“Myself, I’m afraid of needles. I hate needles," Travis Turner said.

Travis Turner has some hesitations about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think I’ll say no and just wait it out and let that first batch get out, and then I’ll go off that," Turner said.

“This is about life and dying," said the Rev. Dr. RB Holmes, with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

The group of pastors who spoke Friday at Edward Waters College wants to get 70 percent of people in minority communities vaccinated against COVID-19. They say only about 15 percent of Blacks and Hispanics have gotten the shot in Florida.

“In zip codes and marginalized communities that have historically been overlooked and underserved, we’ve got to go tell them that it’s a new day. These vaccines will save your lives," Holmes said.

Pastors and more than 100 paid workers will canvas in neighborhoods. They'll from one door to the other encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ll be making phone calls. We’ll be making robocalls. We’ll be knocking on doors as a collective effort across Duval County to move black and browns to the v sites," Pastor R.L. Gundy said.

Turner says even though he's not ready to roll his sleeve up, he thinks it's important for people to be educated.

“I think it’s a good encouragement for people to go out and get it," Turner said, "Your health is your wealth.”

Pastors hold press conference in West Jacksonville encouraging minority communities to get the #COVID19 vaccine. Say they will go door to door asking people to get vaccinated. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/aN5BmGwmDG — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) March 19, 2021