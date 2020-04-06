Pastors, beach mayors lead community in prayer at peaceful vigil

Local pastors hosted the prayer vigil in memory of George Floyd, and others killed like him, as well as for the nation to recover from the coronavirus.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — As protests continued around the First Coast Wednesday, a different kind of gathering was held in Jacksonville Beach at the Cultural Heritage Center at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and 4th Street South.

Local pastors hosted the prayer vigil in memory of George Floyd, and others killed like him, as well as for the nation to recover from the coronavirus.

Each of The Beaches mayors took the podium to pray, call for justice and condemn racism.

"With people suffering on many fronts, we know the impacts on African Americans is real," Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser said.

Jacksonville Beach Police officers, and their chief Gene Paul Smith, represented their department.

"I believe in the men and women of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department," Smith said. "We are different out here, and that’s why I’m proud to be a part of this community."

Local pastors made their main point known, that prayer over violence will help heal the nation.

"Only the power of God, that strong and mighty power, can do that," Pastor Louanne Lock said.

"Change has to come about in our world in order for all of us, of different races, to come together under one accord," Pastor Kennetta Carter said.

An organizer of the vigil, Lillie Sullivan, said the recent deaths of black men across the country have brought her many tears and made her more concerned for the men in her own family.

"How has it personally impacted me? My heart bleeds," Sullivan said. "It’s like, oh my God, I’m witnessing this, I’m seeing it on a different level for the first time."

She believes black men are targeted unfairly because of the color of their skin, but she also said the beach community is more of a family, so they feel safe and blessed to live there.

Around 100 people showed up to pray together. As they closed with prayer, they kept their message the same, to ask for God's help and turn away from violence because "two wrongs don't make a right".