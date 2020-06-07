Pastor wants city leaders, community to 'listen,' come together against violence

“Now, more than ever its time for us to listen to each other; it’s time for us to hear what’s going on,” pastor Atlas Rankin said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Northside pastor is calling for the community to come together and find solutions to violence and how everyone is treated.

The On Your Side team has followed Pastor Atlas Rankin of New Life Community Church for several years. We've watched his work of building a photography and music studio to get kids off the streets and find an outlet. He also deescalated an argument in 2019 as our cameras were rolling.

Rankin's now hopes to stop violence by getting people to listen.

“Hear the hearts of the people and what they think and what can be done to change or reform things that are going on,” Rankin said.

He added that violence isn’t new, but seeing protests calling for change is something different.

“There's a particular section of town that always goes unnoticed, forgotten about and, therefore, the need is always there,” Rankin said.

He’s applied for grants to get money into the neighborhood. Rankin has also worked with community organizers to teach kids how to react calmly. Now Rankin is calling for a town hall to get leaders together to listen, he says, because that’s where change can start.