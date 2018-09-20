JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It has been more than a year since Jacksonville Pastor Rodney Washington died after a fight with cancer.

You may have seen the church. It is a landmark on Atlantic Boulevard called Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum.

"This is what we did and we did it together," said April Washington.

Now April Washington is in a legal battle to regain her rights to the church; she has been ousted.

"I was preparing to bury my husband when all of this was coming upon me," she said.

Court documents show Rodney Washington was president of the corporation that ran the church and his wife was vice president.

But now she is suing the board of directors. She said the Articles of Corporation were changed to add members illegally with one intent to oust her.

Marwan Porter of the Cochran Firm is Washington's attorney.

"This is wrong," said Porter. "What they've done, we believe is wrong."

Months after her husband's passing, Washington was out of the church, the locks changed and her children were terminated from Marble Waters, the church-owned hotel.

The late Pastor Rodney Washington, founder of Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church on Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.

"They fired them," said Porter.

Attorney Bacardi Jackson of the Tucker Law Group provided what she describes as a paper trail supporting her client's legal rights to the church.

"This is a story of an opportunist who took advantage of a grieving widow so the could seize and pillage the assets of a church," said Jackson.

When asked what is the value of the Church's assets, Washington put the estimated value of the church, the hotel and its other asset is $35 million.

But they say this fight is not about the dollars and cents, it is about her husband's legacy and it is about souls.

"It is not about dollars it is about regaining and rebuilding a church, bringing it back together," said Jackson.

The lawsuit was filed November 2017 and Washington said she is in the fight as long as it takes.

In the meantime, the congregation is leaving.

"It is very hard to sit back and look at this knowing this is definitely not something my husband would want to see," said Washington.

Before his death, church attendance was in very high. Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum holds as many as three thousand churchgoers. Sadly, the power struggle has taken its toll. Today, church attendance is far less.

A court hearing is scheduled for January 2019.

On Your Side reached out to three attorneys who according to the court record represent the church board and other plaintiffs, but no one was available for comment.

