FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A runway is closed at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport after a small jet skidded off the runway Sunday, according to the City of Fernandina Beach Government.

In a post to Facebook, the city government said passengers and crew are OK but the jet's pilot sustained a bump to his head.