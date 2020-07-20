Michael Morris is non-verbal.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida law enforcement officers say they have found a missing child from Pasco County.

A Florida AMBER Alert had been issued for Michael Morris, who vanished from the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday.

Investigators said he might have been in the company of 50-year-old Haraloampos Savopoulos.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the sheriff's office received a call around 4:48 a.m. Monday about a situation on Sail Drive. When deputies arrived, they found a woman badly beaten on the street. She was taken to the hospital with a possible brain injury, Nocco said.

Deputies say she told them she was in a car with her son Michael when she and Savopoulos got into an argument. She said Savopoulos threw her out of the car and told her that Michael was going to pay for what she had done, according to authorities.

Nocco says Savopoulos is a "very violent" man and has a warrant currently out for his arrest in Pinellas County. He has been arrested numerous times for aggravated battery and stalking, investigators said. Nocco says the sheriff's office believes he may be under the influence of an unknown substance right now.

Michael was found safe around 10 a.m., the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies say Michael is diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal.

Savopoulos has since been arrested.

AMBER Alert Update from Sheriff Chris Nocco. Please share and help us locate Michael Morris! Posted by Pasco Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 20, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: