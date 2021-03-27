'It looked like a horror movie': Deputies shoot man who stabbed, held woman hostage, Pasco sheriff says

Authorities have not said whether the man was alive, injured or dead following the shooting.

HUDSON, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into a shooting involving Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a stabbing in the Hicks Road and Akers Lane area of Hudson, according to the sheriff's office.

When they arrived, the sheriff's office said deputies found an "active situation" involving an injured hostage.

During a news conference, Sheriff Chris Nocco said two deputies entered a "dilapidated" home and found a man standing inside with a knife. Nocco said deputies also saw a woman on the man's left who was on the bed "covered in blood."

"If I could give you a scenario, it almost looked like a horror movie, where somebody has that much blood all over them," Nocco said during the news conference.

Nocco said a deputy told the man to drop the knife, but the man refused. Nocco said the man, while still holding the knife, "starts screaming" and moves toward the woman on the bed.

According to the sheriff's office, the man held the knife to the woman's throat.

"To stop any more injury, the deputies fired" their guns at the man," Nocco said. The sheriff's office says the man was hit but did not say if he was alive, injured or dead, citing his condition is "part of the ongoing investigation."

The agency did say the man had been arrested before on a domestic violence charge. And, the woman injured was in a "close personal relationship" with the man, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office also said "multiple witnesses" were at the home during the incident, but hadn't intervened.

The woman lying on the bed covered in blood had "at least 15" stab wounds, Nocco said. He said deputies called fire and rescue to treat the injured woman and she was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert due to her severe injuries.

As she was being taken to the hospital, Nocco said she told authorities she had been held at the home against her will all day.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting. The shooting investigation has been turned over to the FDLE.

Nocco says that while body camera footage was captured, the sheriff's office can't release the footage because the incident happened inside a private home.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, there is help. You can call The Spring of Tampa Bay's 24-hour crisis hotline at (813) 247-7233 and find resources online. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-7273.

You can watch the full news conference here: