Pasco deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — Have you seen Bailey Palm? Pasco deputies need help finding the missing 11-year-old girl.

According to Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Palm was last seen heading south at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rockledge Avenue and Normandeau Street.

Deputies say the girl is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Palm was last seen wearing a white hoodie with blue lettering, blue jeans and white flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102.

