JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While a local party store may have closed its doors for good the owner of the store is still finding a way to help those in the community on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amal Soni, who owned The Party Shop located at 9041 Southside Boulevard, is donating face masks to frontline workers and selling masks to pay for them.

Soni is selling surgical masks for $1.50 each. For each mask sold, he donates a mask to a healthcare worker. The promotion is called "Buy a Mask, Give a Mask."

He has also been donating the masks to elderly care facilities. If you know a frontline worker that may benefit from the donation, please let him know.

Masks can be picked up near Beach Boulevard and San Pablo Road or University Boulevard near Interstate 95.

Purchases should be made via Zelle, PayPal, Venmo or CashApp for a contactless transaction.

Soni can be reached via Facebook Messenger at The Party Shop.

