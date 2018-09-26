A partial 911 call has been released detailing the moments a daycare called for paramedics for a 15-month-old Jacksonville baby who died after being transported to the hospital.

Malik Baker died on Sept 21. just one day after the 911 call was made from Tip Top 24 Hour Learning Center.

Upon arrival to Wolfson, doctors determined the baby suffered major brain damage. Nurses at the hospital had to do CPR on him six times.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was then called to the hospital due to possible aggravated child abuse. No arrests have been announced by police.

DCF is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 15-month-old Malik Baker who reportedly choked on a small toy at his daycare. (Source: Family)

Operator: What's the address of the emergency?

Caller: Um...2038 Blanding Boulevard.

Operator: Is this a house or an apartment?

Caller: It's a daycare. I got a...--Redacted--.

(8 seconds redacted)

Operator: And the telephone you are calling from ma'am?

Caller: 904 --Redacted--

(3 seconds redacted)

Operator: Tell me exactly what happened, ma'am.

(6 seconds redacted)

Operator: Are you with him right now?

(1 second redacted)

Operator: Are you with him right now, ma'am?

Um...one of the other ladies is...

Operator: I need you to get right next to him, ma'am.

Caller: I'm next to him.

Operator: How old is the child?

(3 seconds redacted)

Operator: Right now, is he awake?

(9 seconds redacted)

Operator: Is he breathing?

Caller: Say it again?

Operator: Is he breathing?

(1 second redacted)

Paramedics are on their way, we are just gathering information.

Do not slap him on his back.

Caller: Ok.

Operator: Is he breathing normally ma'am?

(4 seconds redacted)

Operator: And at this time, watch him very closely, again, do not slap him on his back, I'm going to stay on the line with you. I want you to look at him and every single time he takes a breath in you say the word now.

Caller: Turn him back over.

*Illegible noise in background*

(7 seconds redacted)

Operator: All right, again paramedics are already on their way I want you to do is I want you to get right next to him, ok?

Caller: Uh huh.

(3 minutes and 24 seconds redacted)

Operator: Is that the paramedics ma'am?

Caller: That is, thank you.

Operator: Go ahead and talk with them.

