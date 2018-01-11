Parents in Ohio were reminded to check their children's candy Wednesday after someone reported finding a thin, metal object inside a Snickers bar while trick-or-treating.

Photo shared on Facebook by the Tipp City Police Department shows the nail-like object lodged inside the candy bar. The discovery was made Tuesday evening.

Police have launched an investigation into the case.

This isn't the first time parents have been told to check their children's candy. Parents in Georgia were warned of a kind of methamphetamine that looked dangerously like SweeTARTs.

"Just last week, we seized some drugs [methamphetamine] and it looked just like SweeTARTs," Police Chief Tim Chatman of Dublin, Ga. said. "It's important for all the parents this Halloween to check the candy, be with their children, wear reflective-type clothing, flashlights."

