Parents urged to pick up children from Clay County skating rink due to police presence

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office urged parents to pick up children from a Blanding Boulevard skating rink Friday night due to a large police presence.
The sheriff's office tweeted that parents "need to make their way NOW" to pick up children from Skate Station Funworks of Orange Park, located at 230 Blanding Blvd.
The tweet says there is no threat to the community.
A First Coast News photojournalist on the scene captured video showing several sheriff's office patrol vehicles as well as children or teens waiting in the parking lot to be picked up.
The full text of the tweet reads:
"COMMUNITY NEWS: We currently have a large police presence at the skate station located at 230 Blanding Blvd. Parents need to make their way NOW to pick up their children. There is no threat to the community."