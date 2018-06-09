Safety videos were released Wednesday by Duval County Public Schools to the public. The videos being shown at schools are in compliance with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Act, a bill put in place after the Parkland school shooting, requiring that active shooter training be done at every school in the state.

Another set of videos are being shown at every school in the St. John’s County School District, but are not accessible to the public. The school district said parents cannot opt their kids out of viewing it.

"I need to know what they're going to be exposed to so that I can continue the conversation at home and know how to support them but also so I can know if the subject matter is beyond their ability to emotionally process," said Danielle Gustafson, whose children go to R.B. Hunt Elementary.

Gustafson has been battling with the St. John’s County School District for weeks. When she heard an active shooter video was going to be shown at school she pulled her kids out that day because she said the principal refused to let her watch the videos.

"The school begs for parental involvement on every level throughout the course of every activity, and why would this be any different,” said Gustafson.

This school year the St. John’s County School District began showing an age-specific video to students. They will be shown once a year. The videos were produced by the St. John’s County Sheriff's Office in coordination with the school district. A representative from the district said they notified parents with a letter from the sheriff and the child's principal.

Gustafson said when she asked why she could not see the video, the principal told her she could be a threat. "They said I could be a perpetrator, but I am on the approved school volunteer list and also my son's second grade homeroom parent."

In Duval County, the videos shown to students were produced by Pinellas County and parents can watch them online. They can also opt their kids out of viewing it. Gustafson said, “Why aren't we given the same option in St. John's County?"

As far as the content goes, the St. John’s County Sheriff's Office said it’s protected by Florida Statute 119.071 and exempt from public record because it describes emergency evacuation plans, threat response, and security measures.

There is a video for kindergarten through 3rd grade, a 4th and 5th grade video, a middle school video, and a high school video, varying from a couple minutes in length to more than 20 minutes long.

When we asked the sheriff’s office and the school district what the videos contained, there was no clear answer, except that the information in the video would be used for emergency drills.

"I'm hearing from parents that their children are having trouble sleeping at night, they don’t want to stay in their beds by themselves,” said Gustafson. “They're scared to go to the bathroom at school. Students are really rattled."

Gustafson also started a petition online at Change.org, which has 140 signatures. The school district said they'll be done showing the videos by September 15th.

You can view the Duval County safety videos here.

