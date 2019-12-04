Scared students weren’t allowed to text their parents during a security lockdown at Westside High School, parents tell First Coast News.

Police activity near the school forced the lockdown around noon on Friday.

Several parents tell First Coast News the school did not make them aware of the lockdown, and their kids' phones were taken away after they texted their parents.

Patricia Sales found out about the lockdown when her daughter texted her.

It is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Sales said.

After a few messages, her daughter stopped responding. She continued sending messages and grew more and more worried as the minutes dragged on.

“It’s a gut-wrenching feeling,” Sales said. “Then I get a call about 30 minutes later saying that she got her phone taken away because she was texting me because of the lockdown which is ridiculous.”

Sales tells First Coast News the school threatened to discipline her daughter for using her phone during the lockdown.

But she says without her daughter’s text messages she never would have known about the lockdown because the school didn’t tell her.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that there’s nothing in play [or] some kind of system to let parents know immediately when [a] school goes on lockdown,” Sales said.

Duval County Public Schools gave First Coast News a recording of the call the district said went out to parents.

In it, the principal said students and staff were safe and the code yellow lockdown came as a precaution due to police activity in the area.

Sales says she is signed up to receive the calls but did not receive one. She’s not alone.

“I would’ve appreciated a phone call or something to let me know,” said another parent, Jasmin Rivera, “I just found out when I just got here [to pick up my child].”

DCPS encourages all parents that did not receive a call to contact the school to fix any issues that may have caused the problem.

The district did not comment on lockdown policies involving the use of cell phones.