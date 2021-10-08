Parents, teachers plead for mask mandate in St. Johns County schools

Governor DeSantis is threatening to take away funding from school districts that require students to wear masks.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The fight continues in St. Johns County over masks in schools.

With the first day of school less than a week away, a protest took place ahead of the last school board meeting of the summer about the district's mask policy.

Many of the people present at the protest were out with their young children. Rachel Putnam brought her little son Hayden.

"We want to keep the schools open and the kids safe and we know from last year that the best way to do that is to have everyone in masks," Putnam says. "He is under 12, so that really is the only precautionary measure that we can do right now because he's too young for the vaccine."

During the public comment portion of the school board meeting, things got heated, and even unruly at times, with shouting and flared tempers. Many people argued that not having a mandatory mask policy in place is dangerous and irresponsible.

Others argue that making children wear the masks isn't practical and that it should ultimately be up to the parent to decide.

Right now, masks are optional in St. Johns County.

Governor DeSantis is threatening to take away funding from school districts that require students to wear masks.