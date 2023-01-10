Parents, students want Atlantic Beach to rehire employee after being fired

Atlantic Beach City Manager, Shane Corbin, says Dee has made no effort to reach out to the city regarding his termination and seek a resolution.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Decosary "Dee" Davis has many titles.

He's known as a football coach, teacher and a friend. To some, Davis is a father-figure or male role model.

Davis worked at the Jordan Park Community Center for 23 years and served as the recreation manager. However, on Dec. 19, Davis says he was fired from his job.

First Coast News obtained Davis' termination letter. Shane Corbin, the city manager, wrote that Davis failed to "meet prescribed standards of work, morality, or ethics to an extent that makes an employee suitable for the kind of employment in the City service they were serving at the time of the offense."

The letter also read that Davis showed incompetence, refused to perform supervisor's assignments, falsified official records and made irresponsible statements against employees, supervisors or officials.

"I've never been wrote up," Davis responded. "No issues. No nothing in my 23 years."

The City Manager for Atlantic Beach later said Davis’ statements regarding no written notice about his performance are not accurate.

Davis expressed how Deputy City Manager Kevin Hogencamp did not make his job easy. He claimed Hogencamp was requesting sensitive information regarding students he helped get to college. He said Hogencamp wanted to know how much money they received and who the money was from.

Davis explained to First Coast News he has connections to help potential college students with their resumes, interviews and applications for scholarships. Davis said he usually wouldn't know what happens after students utilize his resources. He mentioned Hogencamp was his supervisor for less than six months.

"Anything he [Hogencamp] asked me to do, I do it and it's never good enough for him," Davis added.

In solidarity, parents and students packed the commission meeting Monday where the mayor was present. Zahara McCloud, 16, expressed how Davis was someone to lean on in a time of need.

"Dee has always been there for me," McCloud said. "Dee was always there to talk to me."

Young people expressed to city officials since Davis' firing, going to the Jordan Park Community Center is not the same anymore. Kamara Cotton, 13, said Davis made everything fun. To Cotton, the city should apologize to Davis and re-hire him.

"I love him!" Cotton said with a smile.

Davis said he's willing to talk to the mayor and come to an understanding. He told First Coast News if the city offered him a job, he would accept it. To Davis, the kids worked hard for him. At last check, there hasn't been a confirmation that David would get re-hired.

Atlantic Beach City Manager, Shane Corbin, says Dee has made no effort to reach out to the city regarding his termination and seek a resolution.