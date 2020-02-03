Days after children were exposed to pepper-spray in gym class at Highlands Middle School, parents are still wanting answers.

Officials told First Coast News on Friday the district would begin investigating the incident and speaking with students. First Coast News reached out to the school for an update on that investigation, and it said there is no update at this time.

Stacy Ratcliff, whose son was taken to the hospital following the incident, is still waiting on answers. Her son, William Cosby, has asthma, and she says this incident could have been a lot worse for him.

“My son called up to the job letting me know there was a pepper-spray incident at the school,” Ratcliff recalled.

Ratcliff said that is the only call she got for a while. A mass call was sent out to parents about the incident.

“Please reach out to the school and we will inform you if your student is in class or if he or she is getting medical attention,” principal Wilcox said in the call.

Ratcliff said she drove to the school after Cosby called, but she could not find out where he was taken. James Wynne, whose granddaughter attends Highlands Middle School, said the same thing happened to him.

“I was upset about it especially when they’re standing around and couldn’t tell you where they were taking her,” Wynne said.

Forty-one students were taken to various area hospitals. Both Wynne and Ratcliff said they had to find out where their children were through their children amidst the chaos.

“It’s sad, I hope everyone was OK,” Angela Millington said. She also has a child who attends the school. “I just can’t wait to get my daughter out of this school.”