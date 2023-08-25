Parents push support for Bunnell Elementary School principal

Parents took to social media posting in a Bunnell Elementary Parents Facebook group: 'Greenout for Mrs. Evensen Monday, August 28th.'

BUNNELL, Fla. — Bunnell Elementary School parents are pushing for students to wear green to school on Monday, August 28th in support of Principal Donelle Evensen after she was put on leave this week.

Parents took to social media posting in a Bunnell Elementary Parents Facebook group: "Greenout for Mrs. Evensen Monday, August 28th. Send your kids to school wearing green, make sure they know why."

The post made by parents on Facebook created mixed reactions. Some parents commented saying their kids will be wearing green, while others argue it isn't the answer to a overall 'racial' issue.

On Thursday, Interim Superintendent Lashakia Moore announced Eversen and a teacher were put on administrative leave after a group of black fourth and fifth grade students were pulled from class and threatened over their academic performance.

A Powerpoint presentation given to more than 30 black students students by three faculty members has several grammatical errors. It says 'AA' referring to African Americans – quote 'have under perform on standardized assessment for the last past three years.'

Parents say students were told if they did not get their scores up, they’d end up in jail or dead if they do not succeed.

Moore said she is working to determine why a group of black fourth and fifth grade students were pulled from their classes without a warning to parents.

The district apologized and said those comments are being investigated.

"Going forward if a group of students are going to be brought in and there's going to be a conversation of what's outside than what families send them to school, parents should be notified out that," Moore said during a press conference Thursday. "My appeal is to our families, and to this community that we continue to work together in order to help each other and improve the academic performance of all of our students here in Flagler County."

First Coast News reached out to the Flagler County School District. They say students can wear whatever they want as long as it does not violate the student code of conduct.

There are no updates into the investigation.