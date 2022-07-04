'I just fell to the floor:' Mother and father of young woman who died in car crash speak out

This family is still grieving after losing their only child, Monroe Atkins, in a car wreck on Edgewood Avenue and Raines Vikings Highway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family is speaking out about their 26-year-old daughter, Monroe Atkins, who died in a tragic car accident near Raines High School this week.

“It’s really hard, she was my only daughter, she wasn’t able to have kids yet you know, I'm trying to hold up," said mother, Arabia Atkins.

Atkins says she received the devastating news about her daughter by police on Tuesday evening.

“They said there was a tragic car accident around five o clock that afternoon and she didn’t make it and I just fell to the floor," said Atkins.

Atkins says police told her that Monroe was in the passenger seat of her boyfriend’s car while he was doing a Lyft ride.

During that Lyft he ran a stop sign causing a car wreck. The mother says her daughter’s boyfriend is still in bad shape from the accident.

“From what his mother stated is that he drives like an old soul, she just couldn’t believe that he would actually run a stop sign, especially with someone else in the vehicle," said Atkins.

Atkins says Monroe would’ve been turning 27 this month. She says the one thing she’ll miss the most is hearing her daughter’s voice.

“Hearing her always say hey Madre. She always called me Madre. I'm just going to miss her hugs and kisses," said Atkins.