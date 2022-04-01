'He just wanted to help people:' Scholarship fund created in memory of Jacksonville man who lost battle with brain cancer

Luke Larsen's parents are hosting an inaugural golf tournament April 1st to raise money to help fund scholarships for St. Johns County students impacted by cancer.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — In 2018, cancer patients in the U.S. paid more than $5 billion out of pocket for cancer treatments, according to the American Cancer Society, and the cost has only gone up.

The family of a young man in St. Johns County who lost his battle with cancer is carrying on his legacy by creating a new scholarship fund to help students.

They want to help families impacted by cancer pay for college or vocational school.

“He just wanted to help people, he had such a big heart,” Jennifer Larsen said.

Her son, Lukas Larsen, was in 11th grade at Nease High when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. After a four-year battle with cancer, he passed away in August at the age of 23.

“He would often talk about wanting to get in touch with Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs or the Tampa Bay Lightning or Tim Tebow and getting involved in their foundations and helping people who had cancer,” his father, Michael Larsen, recalled.

But before they nailed down how exactly he wanted to help, Lukas lost the ability to speak.

“We found Luke in bed one morning, like as if he had had a stroke, and from that day forward, there was no more verbal communication," Michael Larsen said. "So, we couldn't really talk with him about how he wanted it to look."

Michael Larsen is a football coach at Tocoi High in St. Johns County.

“He always said, when he got healthy, he wanted to come and coach football with me. So, we figured, you know, helping kids who had been affected by cancer, either directly or indirectly, helping kids at the high school where he wanted to come and where we were at would be a great mix,” Michael Larsen said. “And so, we put the idea together. And, you know, here we are making a run at it.”

On April 1, 2022, they’re hosting their first golf tournament to raise money to help fund the Lukas C. Larsen Legacy Scholarship because they know how expensive battling cancer can be.

“What happens to families that come out the other side, maybe their money has been depleted from the battle,” Michael Larsen said. “So much of it is spent on the front end that cancer and there's not a whole lot spent on the back end.”

“We want to give scholarships to kids in St. Johns County, that either have been affected directly with cancer, brain tumors or family members,” Jennifer Larsen said. “And just remembering his name.”

They plan to award the first scholarship next year to students in St. Johns County.

They're still looking for more sponsors and golfers for the upcoming golf tournament at Cimmarone Golf Club.