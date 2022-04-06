This Jacksonville mom started homeschooling after Sandy Hook. Now, she's glad she did.

Cecilia Payne, mother of three, said she believes homeschooling is the safest for children.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homeschooling may be an extra task for parents, but Jacksonville mom Cecilia Payne says it's worth it.

Payne says she immediately took her kids out of their schools after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in December of 2012.

“My kids aren’t going back to regular school," Payne said. “I love my kids. You know I'm taking the initiative to homeschool my kids. they need to be with me. So I know where they are at."

Payne said after hearing about the most recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas, she’s glad she made the decision to homeschool her kids.

“What we have to look at there’s not enough security guards to sit in every classroom all around the united states. In order to know that our kids are safe we need to take care of our kids," Payne said.

Payne said for all the parents out there looking into homeschooling you won’t regret it.

“Man I say go for it. I’m entrepreneur and been an entrepreneur since 2008. I say if you have the mean to do it. Go for it," Payne said.

