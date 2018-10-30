MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Some parents in Clay County are asking questions about their children’s safety after learning that a Middleburg Elementary School teacher was the subject of a Baker Action on Oct. 8.

“We may all have different opinions,” began a Facebook post by parent Cassie Leino, “but in my opinion [Bryson Barker] is not sane enough to be around children and I have personally went to the school who would not speak to me about, it only took my number ... but they understood my children will NOT be in the care of this man at anytime!!!”

The post, referring to teacher Bryson Barker, came Oct. 29, three weeks to the day after Barker was "Baker Acted."

A report by a Clay County Sheriff’s officer, dated Oct. 8, indicates that police had received a call from a woman – possibly Barker’s former girlfriend – who said Barker had threatened suicide by self-incineration or shooting.

The reporting officer said they met with Barker and saw ten “superficial” wounds on his wrist, cuts Barker admitted were self-inflicted. Barker reportedly told the officer that he was “upset about the situation with the reporting party.”

Barker has committed no crime, but the aforementioned Facebook post had garnered nearly 200 comments by late Monday, some echoing Leino’s concern that their children might not be safe with Barker present at the school.

Others, however, called the scrutiny a rush to judgment.

“I feel so bad for this guy being publicly hanged like this,” one post read in part. Another read, in part, “…if he was truly Baker Acted and [authorities] believed he was still a harm to himself or others they would not release him even if the 72 hours is up. What if the ex-girlfriend is crazy?”

First Coast News also spoke with the mother of both a kindergartener and a sixth-grader at Middleburg Elementary.

“If something were to happen, then everyone’s going to look back and say ‘Oh, look at that, all the signs were there’,” said Shayla Syphers. “But if nothing happened and all of this was just … miscommunications, then it’s going to be horrible for [Barker], and I don’t want that either.”

Clay County District Schools transferred Barker from Orange Park Elementary School to Middleburg Elementary School after the incident.

In a conversation with First Coast News, the school district declined to confirm whether the relocation was a response to the Baker Action. The district confirmed that Barker was still employed as of Monday afternoon but declined to elaborate beyond the following statement:

“Clay County District Schools cannot comment on a situation involving an individual employee. The District has policies and procedures in place to ensure the safety of all students and staff while preserving their rights. Safety is of paramount importance and thus, the District has taken and will continue to take all reasonable measures to confirm that all employees can perform the duties associated with their roles and responsibilities. The school district will continue to work collectively with law enforcement and health professionals to make certain all students and staff are safe.”

