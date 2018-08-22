In St. John’s county parents are speaking out about safety concerns as they argue there are not enough people directing traffic during pick up.

“I don’t want any little kids getting hurt. There’s a lot of kids that walk home from school, and they’re always crossing the street,” said mother Shaleigh Gray.

Gray sat in her car alongside a line of other parents Wednesday afternoon. Gray was waiting to pick up her daughter who goes to first grade at Hartley Elementary.

“We don’t have them here, and we don’t have them at the end of the street either. We’re kind of left on our own to be super cautious and pay more attention,” Gray said.

There are crossing guards, but Gray says she usually doesn't see county public service assistants directing traffic.

“Even more of a frustration because of how badly we get congested trying to get home,” Gray said.

“I do think it’s helpful, especially coming out onto US 1,” said parent Kayla Jordan.

Gray is not alone, other concerned parents turned to social media in the 210 Neighborhood watch group asking why there seems to be less help directing traffic near schools like Hartley elementary throughout the county.

“We are experiencing a higher volume of calls for service. We’re experiencing more critical calls of higher severity, so those individuals have got to break away and assist elsewhere,” said public information officer St. John’s County Sheriff Office Chuck Mulligan.

Public Information Officer Chuck Mulligan says as St. John’s County continues to grow, the sheriff’s department has had to move the 12 public service assistants from their post directing traffic near schools to respond to busier intersections and crashes.

“We just don’t have the manpower to stand there and direct traffic for individuals to make that flow that much smoother in particular areas.”

The sheriff’s department is left moving those assistants directing traffic near intersections that are 25 miles an hour or less near schools like Hartley Elementary.

PSA’s will continue to direct traffic in areas that have 45-miles-per-hour intersections leading up to school zones.

“We’re prioritizing our personal for the areas that we have the greatest critical needs for,” Mulligan said.

“It’s kind of hard to argue with that, I would love to have them back, they make every day easier. Then you won’t have to worry about cars, because that intersection gets congested really easily, hopefully, it all goes smoothly and is fine,” Gray said.

The sheriff’s office says they’ll continue to move public service assistants as needed. In just the last two weeks they’ve had to pull them to help cover two fatal crashes. A side note, the county looking to hire crossing guards as well.

© 2018 WTLV