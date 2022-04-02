According to a news release, it came in as a call for a child not breathing.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A mother and father are facing murder and child abuse charges after a 9-month-old suffered fatal injuries in a parked RV at the Buc-ee’s in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, police responded to Buc-ee’s on Russell Parkway for a call of a child not breathing around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.

When they got to the scene, Shelly Rooks -- the mother of the 9-month-old boy -- said her husband dropped him while bathing him inside their parked RV.

The child was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and then airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The news release says an investigation found injuries on the child consistent with abuse, and the child’s parents were charged with child cruelty in Peach County. The infant’s two siblings, a 1 and 3-year-old, were taken into protective custody.

Investigators were told Friday that the child died from severe head injuries.

Charges were upgraded for the two parents: 40-year-old Christopher Scott Palmer (of New York) and 26-year-old Shelly Rooks (of Waynesville, Georgia).

Palmer is now charged with felony murder, aggravated battery, and child cruelty. Rooks is now charged with 2nd degree murder and child cruelty.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner described the couple as "nomads" and said it's been difficult for investigators to track down their past.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 478-302-5380.