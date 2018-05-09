Duval County Public Schools are set to begin active assailant drills later this month, and some parents will have the option to opt their children out of the drill.

The drills are required by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Act and will feature "age-appropriate" videos detailing the procedures students should follow in the event of an assailant.

Parents can view the videos at home alone or with their children by clicking here.

“Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for our children is our top goal,” said DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene. “A vital component of safety is preparedness. We want our students and staff to be well-equipped in the event of an actual emergency.”

In contrast, parents from the St. Johns County School District recently asked to preview a similar video shown to their children, but the district told First Coast News that the video is not public record and sharing it with parents would be a violation of the law.

In Duval County, each video is age-appropriate and tailored specifically for each grade group from elementary school through high school, but Duval Schools are providing an opt-out form for parents and guardians of elementary school students.

The videos were developed by Pinellas County Schools and Duval County was granted permission to use the videos at no cost to the district.

