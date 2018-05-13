JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As a parent, how much time do you spend investigating before joining a play date group or dropping your kids off at a friend’s house? Do you ask the right questions to ensure their safety? First Coast News talked to a group of local moms who do just that; they look before they leap.

Mary Lauren Eubanks is a writer for Jax Mom’s Blog. She leads Jax Stroller Strength at a park near Jacksonville Beach. It consists of a group of local moms who meet to exercise as their kids play around them, on top of them, or, sometimes, just join in with them. The group has some ground rules.

"We did have an incident with a mother who was very agitated, vocal and physical with her child," Eubanks said.

It’s no secret that once you join a playgroup you are opening your family up to another family’s dynamic and parenting style.

"After that, I decided we needed some guidelines on what we deemed appropriate in a group setting. I really honestly have not had a problem since."

Other moms in the group say they now feel comfortable with standards of discipline in place. They can count on every mom there to look out for their little ones as a team.

"You just have to think about what matters to you when it comes to the safety of your children."

She says she always thinks about the following questions:

– Who will be watching the kids?

– Do you have older kids and will they or their friends be present?

– What is the plan? Will you be staying home or going out?

– What are the sleeping arrangements?

-- If you are watching a movie or T.V. show, can you ask me for permission first?

“I ask if they have guns in the house and if they are in a lock," said Emily Holloman, another mom in the group.

“I can control what happens at my house but I can’t control what happens at someone else’s. So you have to think about what matters to you, will you be with them when they’re playing, do you have pets, do they have allergies, because there are so many allergies now where you can’t mess up otherwise a child’s life is at stake," Eubanks said.

Another hot topic for parents is asking about how the internet and social media will be monitored.

Some moms tell us their kids can be looking at innocent cartoons on the iPads one minute and the next YouTube is up and a random video will start playing.

Eubanks said it's crucial to talk to your kids about "safe touching" and "unsafe touching" and to do so at a young age so they can understand from the get-go.

"My child actually has a watch that she can press a button to call me and wherever she is I can hear her but they can’t hear me. It also lets me know where she is. It’s called an SOS button," Eubanks said.

The watch is called Care-F and comes with an app on smartphones.

"I made a map of an area she can go out in and anytime she goes out of that area it alerts her by text and alerts me through the app," she said. "I think the older I get and the older my children get the more I realize we don’t have a lot of room to mess this up so I would rather be an overprotective parent than under."

Parents should also be ware of swimming pools and how they are enclosed. They are one of the biggest and deadliest dangers for kids. The CDC reports a whopping 75 percent of drowning deaths of children under 15 occurred at a private backyard swimming pool.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital has partnered with The Players to help teach toddlers vital water survival skills and remind adults to learn CPR.

© 2018 WTLV