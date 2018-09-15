Fights at Fletcher High School are concerning some parents. The Duval County School District said the fighting problem district-wide is improving, but some parents think it's beginning with bullying.

The school district reported there were no bullying incidents at Fletcher High for the 2017-2018 school year, but one parent who wants to remain anonymous said her daughter was bullied, and she has a report proving she filed a complaint. She said her daughter was disciplined. As a result, the mother is taking her child out of the school.

"I am pulling my daughter out of school because the bullying issue is being ignored at Fletcher, administrators are turning a blind eye towards what's happening," she said. "I'm not getting any help with the school. I'm not getting any help with the school resource officer."

She said her daughter tried to put an end to the issue before it escalated, but a physical altercation ensued. "They have no other choices is what they're feeling," the mother said.

Last school year, she said her daughter got involved in a fight, was suspended, and put on probation at school. "My student had never gotten in a fight before last year and had a clean record, but for her to be threatened to be sent to an alternative school for defending herself when the administrators are not doing their job, it's unacceptable," said the distraught parent.

Laureen Ricks with DCPS said in a statement, "The district's recent data on fighting and physical confrontation show the overall behavior of Duval students to be improving."

The school district won't address specific fights or student's disciplinary action, but they say there were no reported bullying incidents last school year. They said two incidents were reported in the 2016-2017 school year, and two more have been reported in the 2018-2019 school year. Only two of those were considered substantiated.

A letter the mother received in the form of certified mail tells a different story. It's a notice saying her daughter was listed as a witness, bystander or complainant in an incident of bullying or harassment, and an investigation would be taking place.

She also said the intervention done at school was not enough after she said she asked for a no-contact form. "That's not going to work with these teenagers nowadays. We need to separate them, talk to them, change schedules if we have to, keep them away from each other," she said. "When a parent or student asks for a no contact against another student, look into that. We're not asking for that piece of paper for no reason."

Starting next week, her daughter will be in virtual homeschooling. "I just don't know what to anymore."

A spokesperson from the school district said they take all reports of bullying very seriously. If your child is involved in harassment or bullying, the district's Bully Prevention webpage provides guidance on how to report bullying incidents. This can be done in person at the school, in writing, by phone at 904-390-2255 and text via 390Call@Duvalschools.org.

