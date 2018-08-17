A parent was arrested Friday after he walked into Beauclerc Elementary with a concealed gun on his hip, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The man was stopped and detained upon entering the school on Craven Road. The parent has been issued a citation, which is considered an arrest by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Staff and students were never threatened, says a representative for Duval County Public Schools.
“This incident gives us the opportunity to remind all parents, students and anyone else visiting a Duval County Public School – do not bring your weapons on campus,” said Duval County Public Schools Police Director Micheal Edwards. “We will not tolerate weapons on our campuses.”
The JSO officer was on campus providing a safety presence when the weapon was noticed.