A parent was arrested Friday after he walked into Beauclerc Elementary with a concealed gun on his hip, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man was stopped and detained upon entering the school on Craven Road. The parent has been issued a citation, which is considered an arrest by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Great job by #JSO Police Officer Perry Yarber this morning at Beauclerc Elementary on Craven Road.



Officer observed a parent walk into school with a concealed gun on his hip. Subject was stopped/detained. The person was trespassed from the school and issued a Notice to Appear. pic.twitter.com/XFgPmmPqEl — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 17, 2018

Staff and students were never threatened, says a representative for Duval County Public Schools.

“This incident gives us the opportunity to remind all parents, students and anyone else visiting a Duval County Public School – do not bring your weapons on campus,” said Duval County Public Schools Police Director Micheal Edwards. “We will not tolerate weapons on our campuses.”

The JSO officer was on campus providing a safety presence when the weapon was noticed.

