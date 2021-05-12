Panic buying after Colonial Pipeline hack causes gas shortages along the First Coast

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joins the governors of 16 other states in declaring a state of emergency.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Panic at the pump is now creating a problem where none had existed. You may have noticed long lines at gas stations, as people buy extra gas. This is leading to a gasoline shortage at many stations. The panic buying follows a computer hack on the Colonial Pipeline that caused shortage worries.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joins the governors of 16 other states in declaring a state of emergency.

The Snack and Gas station along Powers Avenue in San Jose completely ran out of has around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The owner says he placed an order and hopes to have gasoline again Thursday.

Last year people hoarded cleaning products, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it’s gasoline. That’s left a local couple stranded several states from home and put the brakes on their family road trip.

“We decided to take a trip up to St. Louis to see our daughter, and we stopped halfway in Asheville for a couple days to visit friends,” Sharon Barfield said.

Sharon Barfield’s trip is taking an unexpected turn.

“There is no gasoline at all,” Barfield said.

The St. Johns County resident is now stuck in North Carolina and notices people are hoarding gasoline at the pumps.

“I don’t think it’s just from shutting down the pipeline,” Barfield said. “It’s from people who are hoarding the gas right now and overfilling and carrying containers away of gasoline.”

University of North Florida psychology professor Dr. Tracy Alloway says two things can lead to hoarding behavior.

“The first is a perceived threat if we feel we’re in a position that’s going to threaten our survival we can tend to engage in hoarding behaviors, and another option is a perceived scarcity, which will have now with the gasoline situation,” Alloway said.

Barfield believes she may not have time now to see her daughter in St. Louis due to not having gasoline.

“As people panic and think they’re not going to have gas, they buying more gas, lots and lots of gas, gas they don’t need this week, and then people are getting stranded,” Barfield said.

Dr. Alloway recommends would-be fuel hoarders think rationally and figure out how much gasoline they really need for the week so people like Barfield don’t end up stranded.