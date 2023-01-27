Palm Coast man sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving children

Peter Strickland was caught soliciting sex acts from girls as young as 13-year-old, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Palm Coast man pled guilty to 26 felony charges related to sex crimes involving children who live in a group home.

Officials began investigating after receiving a delayed sex offense complaint on July 6, 2022. Peter Strickland, who was 32 at the time, was caught soliciting sex acts from girls as young as 13-year-old, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Strickland would entice the victims by offering them multiple items of value in exchange for the sexual activity and that he would also video record the sexual encounters.

Through investigative techniques, detectives were able to obtain enough evidence to obtain multiple search warrants and an arrest warrant for Strickland.

On July 28, deputies say they conducted an interview with Peter at his place of employment at Palm Coast Utilities. During the interview, Strickland reportedly admitted to having sexual relations with the victims about 15 times over the past two years.

The victim’s ages ranged from 13 to 17 years of age. Strickland admitted to providing the victim’s with items of value in exchange for the sexual activity, and confirmed he had video recorded some sexual encounters.

Detectives served a search warrant at Strickland’s residence, where dozens of items were reportedly located and seized for further analysis before Strickland was arrested for unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.