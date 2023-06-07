Palm Coast man arrested after road rage incident

𝗙𝗖𝗦𝗢 𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗥𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 A Palm Coast man was arrested after pointing a gun at another driver on SR-100 on Monday. According to the victim, Bryant Stanley, 50, nearly ran them off the road and pointed a black handgun towards them through his passenger window. Deputy Anderson located Stanley’s vehicle at Palm Coast Parkway and Cypress Point Parkway and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Stanley was taken into custody without incident. The victim and a witness arrived at the scene, and identified Bryant as the subject who pointed the handgun. Bryant was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held on $50,000 bond. “Road rage will only lead you to jail, especially if there’s a gun involved,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Irresponsible and angry drivers have no place in Flagler County. Hopefully he will take our anger management course in the jail or be required to by the court.”