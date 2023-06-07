Palm Coast man arrested after road rage incident

Bryant Stanley, 50, ran another driver off the road before pointing a black handgun at them through his passenger window, according to FCSO.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested by Flagler County deputies after he reportedly pointed a gun at another driver, on Monday. The incident happened on SR-100.
A Flagler deputy found Stanley's car near Palm Coast Parkway and Cypress Point Parkway before conducting a "high-risk" traffic stop, FCSO said. He was arrested without incident. The victim and a witness both identified Bryant as the man who pointed the handgun.
Bryant was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was booked into jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
“Road rage will only lead you to jail, especially if there’s a gun involved,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Irresponsible and angry drivers have no place in Flagler County. Hopefully he will take our anger management course in the jail or be required to by the court.”
