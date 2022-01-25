3 students sent to hospital with minor injuries after Palataka school bus crash

A total of eight Palatka Junior Senior High School students were on board, according to the post.

Three students in Putnam County were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office shared the news in a post to its Facebook page Tuesday morning, saying a vehicle struck a Palatka school bus at Crill Avenue and Latesha Terrace. A total of eight Palatka Junior Senior High School students were on board, according to the post.

Three students were taken to Putnam Community Medical Center for minor injuries, the post says. The families of those three students were notified and arrived at the emergency room.

The families of the other five students who were on board at the time of the crash were also notified. The students were taken to school by another vehicle, as the bus was disabled in the crash, the sheriff's office says.