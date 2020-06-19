Palatka Police Chief balances leading police department and leading family during turbulent time

Palatka Police Chief Jason Shaw is leading a police department a family during a turbulent time in our nation. He says he's teaching his children to know wrong from

PALATKA, Fla. — Palatka Police Chief Jason Shaw is leading a police department and leading a family during a turbulent time in our nation. He says he's teaching his children to know wrong from right, and he's teaching his officers.

At some point, he says, the community and police have to come together to find common ground.

Shaw first spoke out on Facebook alongside a couple of other police chiefs from nearby departments and a local sheriff.

"I am black. I am a son. I am a father of a 23-year-old son and 17-year-old son. And I am a police officer," he said. "Before you are a color or a particular race, you are human. We are all George Floyd."

Since then, First Coast News had a chance to speak with Shaw one-on-one about how he's handling the current situation in his department and his family. He says it's a balance. But both areas of his life have similar instruction.

"Knowing wrong from right," said Shaw. "My reasoning for getting into law enforcement, not only as a black man, was to not only be an example to individuals who look similar to me but also to my family members, that there is a right way to do things and not all police are bad."

He says he teaches his two sons to be aware of what’s happening in this current movement, but to also keep their cool if they are put in a bad or unfair position.

"On the side of the road is not the time to deal with situations. Be calm. We can address it in a different form or go back and complain or have meetings after the fact, but we must work with a level head," Shaw said.

He said he also teaches them about our country’s past and makes sure his children know how we got to this point.

"So they are educated on what has happened and who they are as young black men."

While he’s teaching his sons, he’s also meeting regularly with his police force to ensure they have the right intentions, training and mindset to their job the right way.

Ultimately, he says no matter the color of your skin, we all need to work together to find a solution and that that may take compromise. He says just as people marching in the streets want justice, he and his fellow officers want justice too.

"We would all like to see it, but change starts with us, individually, that's the big point, being able to look inside ourselves individually and identify where we need to make change."

Shaw also says he supports the police reform that's coming out of Washington, D.C. so far. He agreed with the President's National Database that would keep track of wrongdoings and complaints by officers, a database of information that would follow them for their entire career.