Palatka 16-year-old in critical condition after being struck by lightning

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the teen and her father were hunting when a lightning bolt struck a nearby tree, before redirecting and hitting them.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl from Palatka is in critical condition after her and her father were struck by lighting while hunting, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The teen, Baylee Holbrook, was with her father hunting, when a bolt of lightning struck a nearby tree, before redirecting and hitting the pair, according to the PCSO. Holbrook's father lost consciousness after the strike and when he woke up, he found his daughter not breathing.

Holbrook's father called 911 and began CPR while first responders were on the way to the scene. Rescue personnel arrived and took the teen to a local hospital where she was stabilized. Holbrook is currently at UF Shands in Gainesville in critical condition, the PCSO said.

Holbrook is a student at Palatka Junior-Senior High School. Wednesday morning, the school held a prayer service around the flag pole at the school.

"Today members of our agency joined students, faculty, and community members at the Palatka Junior-Senior High School flag pole to pray," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

"Baylee Holbrook is so very loved and a huge piece of our Panther hearyt!" wrote Jennifer DeLoach on Facebook.

Deputies say there has been an increased amount of lightning strikes in the area over the past couple days.