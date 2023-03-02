'There was a stampede:' Man with paintball gun causes panic, evacuation at Normandy Walmart

Kenneth Earl King, 41, was charged with criminal mischief, use of a weapon during a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man with a paintball gun at the Normandy Walmart caused a panic Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart located at 6830 Normandy Boulevard in reference to a discharging of a firearm. Upon arrival, Officers were directed to the fitting room area where Walmart employees last saw King.

JSO says officers did not locate the suspect in the women's fitting rooms. Offices began questioning patrons to obtain a description of the suspect.

Walmart employees provided a description of the suspect and were able to determine that the suspect was in the men's fitting room area.

Police say multiple individuals inside the store believed that he had a real firearm. This caused a panic and evacuation of Walmart.

"I was in the store and I saw and heard security guards on their walkie-talkies talking about speculation that "they" were in the fitting rooms," posted Kasie Danielle Sanderson on Facebook.

She continues, "I then saw 5-6 police officers in tactical gear come down the aisle and tell me to move away, with no other directions. As I walked from the home side to the grocery side, many employees were scrambling, and then we heard police shouting, "Get down!" then, "Everybody run! Get out! This is not a drill! Go! Run!" There was a stampede out. "

Other chimed in on social media.

"Anyone know what happened at the Normandy Walmart," asked Alexia Hutchins. "At around 7:30 everyone had to run out police pulled up and apparently somebody was shooting and or had guns out."

"Check on your people Normandy walmart has an active shooter or something going on," posted Mckenzie Lynn Manning.

A paintball gun, paintball ammo, and CO2 cartridges were found in the suspect's possession, says JSO.

The evacuation of Walmart during a peak shopping time caused an interruption to Walmart's business, resulting in a loss of over $1,000.