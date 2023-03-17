Paid parking in Jacksonville Beach begins on St. Patrick's Day

The paid parking hours are only on the weekends and do not impact residents if they are registered for the Resident Parking Program.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Paid parking in Jacksonville Beach begins on Friday, March 17.

The paid parking hours are only on the weekends and do not impact residents if they are registered for the Resident Parking Program.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, paid parking will be for lots located at the following locations:

100 Block of 6th Ave North

6th Ave North Endzone

Pier Parking Lot - 503 1st Street North

City Parking Lot Behind the Ritz - 450 2nd Street North

City Parking Lot East of the Ritz - 422 1st Street North

City Parking Lot Behind Beachside Casuals - 102 2nd Avenue North

Latham Parking Lot Next to Sneakers - 14 1st Street North

Each lot has one or more kiosks that only accept credit or debit cards. Cash will not be accepted at the parking kiosks.

Parking rates are $3 for the first two hours. An additional $1 for every hour after that with a maximum of $7.

The parking rates will be enforced at the following times:

Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight