Paid beach parking in St. Johns County, Atlantic Beach starts March 1

Driving on the beach in St. Johns County will cost $10 a day with season passes available.

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — With a warm weekend on tap to close out February, the A Street access in St. Augustine Beach was full of cars - folks who want the most convenient beach experience they can get.

Driving right on it.

As busy as the beach was, no one had more on their plate than the tow truck driver trying to dig out all of the lost souls on the shore.

"We get free entertainment because we got everyone that doesn't have a 4x4 getting stuck in the sand," said Beach Driving Pass Season Holder Frank Mitarotonda. "We see a few of those all day long."

The signs tell all beach-goers not to brave the pillowey sand with anything less than a four by four, but, that doesn't keep some from trying.

"I used to have a truck but I don't anymore so I'm done driving on the beach," said beach-goer Mikey Berarducci.

Soon, drivers will be paying more than the tow truck driver for saving them - starting March 1st, it'll cost ten bucks to take on the beach driving challenge.

Frank Mitarotonda will invest $50 for a season pass, so he can be entertained all summer long.

"Lot of guys with the 150s, but they're not 4x4s," said Mitarotonda. "It's a riot to watch those guys get stuck."

Up the road about 35 miles or so, Atlantic Beach will also take March 1st to dust of the parking kiosks, charging $2 to park on 18th and 19th Streets by the beach.

City Commissioner Mike Waters says it's not about the money, but about making the folks who live near the popular beach access point feel safe.

"It's made a difference in the noise, the litter and garbage, the behavior problems we've had for so many years," said Waters. "A little bit of a cost has made a big difference."

The sound of wheels spinning in thick sand and people checking their license plates to remember the number to punch into the kiosk - a sight that summer is on its way.

Beach driving passes in St. Johns County will cost $10 per day from March 1st until September 30th. Residents can get a $50 season pass. Non-residents can get a $100 season pass.

You can find more information on St. Johns County beach driving passes here: http://www.sjcfl.us/Beaches/Passes.aspx

Atlantic Beach paid beach parking will cost $1 for every 30 minutes from March 1st until September 30th.