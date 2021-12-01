Paddleboarder spotted near Right whale, calf. How close can you legally be?

In drone video, the paddleboarder was seen about 60 feet from the pair. How close is "too close?"

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A North Atlantic Right whale and her calf that frequent the Northeast Florida coastline were spotted again near the Matanzas Inlet on Monday. A paddleboarder was also seen near the pair, begging the question of how close is too close?

Sara Ellis, a scientist and drone operator for the Marineland Right whale Project documented the mother whale and calf with video and still photographs. She has a special permit to approach Right whales in order to do so.

In one of her videos, a paddleboarder was seen about 60 feet away from the whale pair on Monday, Ellis said. According to federal regulations, that's too close.

Regulations state vessels are to stay 500 yards away from North Atlantic Right whales. That's the length of about five football fields.

Law enforcement was notified about how close the paddleboarder was to the whales.

The North Atlantic Right whale is one of the world's most endangered large whale species, according to NOAA Fisheries. There are only about 400 whales remaining.