Pack the Crib: Sorority sisters form baby shower caravan for young expectant moms

The event was held for seven soon-to-be moms in Jacksonville to help them with basic necessities for a new baby.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Being a young mother takes strength, especially during uncertain times like a global pandemic. On Saturday, a group of sorority sisters in Jacksonville put on an out-of-the-box event intended to take some of that stress off.

Similar to the drive-by graduations that have become common during COVID-19, "Pack the Crib" is a drive-by baby shower.

"We found seven young women in the Jacksonville community who we wanted to bless," said Agnes Hina, Youth Services Coordinator for Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. "They're all teen mothers."

Sisters of Sigma Gamma Rho gave all of the soon-to-be moms many of the basic necessities young mothers need: crib sets, bottles, diapers and wipes.

Throughout the morning, the group formed a caravan that drove around the city to meet with each of the young women.

Working with the Magnolia Project, a federal initiative through the University of North Florida, the group found each of the recipients ahead of time.