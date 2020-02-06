Owner says Jacksonville Beach store employees have been called 'Nazis' over mask requirement

In an emotional newsletter to customers this week, the owner explained she did not make the rule to offend anyone.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach store owner says she and her staff have been called “Nazis” and accused of violating people’s rights because they are insisting customers wear masks when they shop.

Driftwood, a small business in Jacksonville Beach, now welcomes customers with extra signs telling them: no mask, no shopping for locally homemade decor inside.

Owner Robin Culp said she and her staff have been verbally abused about once a day for the mask policy.

“We’ve been called the Nazi, we’ve been bullied," Culp said. “It’s very difficult, but you make choices and you try and do the best you can do.”

In an emotional newsletter to Driftwood customers this week, Culp explained she did not make the rule to offend anyone -- but because safety is her number one priority right now for both driftwood visitors and loved ones.

“I have family members – a brother with ALS, a new grandbaby that has some health issues and my dad just turned 90," she said. "So, we have implemented our policies because of the health of others. It’s not so much for us.”

Driftwood is also offering free masks to customers who don’t have one handy and after-hour shopping for those who need it.

Despite some push back, Culp said the store has been busy its first month back open and she has received mostly positive feedback from customers.

“I have gotten over 200 emails, and just people that come in the store and tell us how appreciative they are of our policies here," Culp said while flipping through a binder full of supportive email replies back to its newsletter.

The pandemic also has Driftwood stocking up on new locally made products like hand sanitizer, soap and beach-themed, cloth masks.