The owner of the zebra who was shot and killed last month in Callahan, Fla. was cited, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Records show that Larry Brantley, 43, shot and killed his zebra after it escaped Cottonwood Ranch on Old Dixie Highway.

Upon investigating, the sheriff's office learned that the zebra was reportedly injured during its escape and that is why Brantley had to put it down, according to police records.

RELATED: Escaped zebra shot, killed in Callahan

Brantley's wife applied for a permit to own the zebra, named Shadow, prior to its death. Though it was in her name, Brantley told deputies that he paid for the zebra.

As a result, Brantley was cited for possession of captive wildlife for commercial or sanctuary purposes without a permit.