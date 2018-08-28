JACKSONVILLE, FL -- It is primary election day in Florida, and in Duval County, it was off to a bumpy start.

"We did have some problems with a couple of ballots," said Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan.

Hogan said the first complaint came in 15 minutes after the polls opened.

"This is not going to impact the vote, it is not going to impact our accuracy," said Hogan, "It is something we have to work through."

He said the problem appears to be that his contractor delivered some oversized ballots, No Party Affiliation ballots. He said the system and its ballots were tested three weeks ago, and they all tested OK.

"What we did not capture in our testing is that some of the ballots, mostly the NPA, were too wide, less than 1/16 of an inch wide," said Hogan.

And that made it impossible to place the ballot in the tabulator, the machine that takes the ballot and counts the vote.

"It hasn't been a specific precinct, it has been scattered," said Hogan.

He said his back up plan calls for three solutions to the problem.

Replace the oversized ballots with those that fit, if available.

Trim the ballot so that it fits the machine, which he said they have done.

The last choice is to secure the oversized ballot in an emergency box, and the votes will be counted later at the supervisor of elections headquarters.

"All ballots will be counted," said Hogan,"First of all, I am not sure exactly what the count was, how many actually had a problem, we know it was throughout the city and they will be counted."

Hogan said after the 2000 presidential election the Supervisors of Elections have worked diligently to minimize problems.

He said the system is built on trust and any hiccup can foster doubt.

Hogan is confident that this issue will have minimal impact, if any, on today's primary elections.

