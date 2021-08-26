Overnight standoff with police in Regency area ends peacefully

An incident in the Regency area closed the parking lot of PetSmart for several hours, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is getting help following an incident in the PetSmart parking lot off Monument Road overnight.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a 911 call around 9 p.m. regarding a man who may be suicidal who was believed to be armed.

Officers say they located the man inside a vehicle in the parking lot. They quickly shut down the surrounding area and tried to establish dialogue with the man, but he refused to peacefully surrender.

JSO SWAT and Hostage Negotiator Unit arrived on scene, where they continued communications with the subject.

Around 3:15 a.m., police say the suspect exited his car and was taken into custody under a Baker Act.

We can all help prevent suicide. The Suicide Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.