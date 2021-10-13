Overnight detours underway on I-95 northbound for $126 million project

The roadwork will cause overnight detours on I-95 northbound over the Fuller Warren Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation's $126 million Interstate 10 and Interstate 95 Operational Improvement Project will cause an overnight road closure beginning Wednesday as crews work on the Fuller Warren Bridge.

“What you’re seeing right here is you see these greenish steel beams. They are steel girders, and they’ve been placed to basically support the bridge deck," FDOT spokesman Hampton Ray explained.

The roadwork will cause overnight detours on Interstate 95 northbound over the Fuller Warren Bridge.

Drivers will be detoured over the Acosta Bridge from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through Friday, October 15.

“We’re adding one lane in both directions of the Fuller Warren Bridge," Ray said. "You’ll also see a shared use path, which is basically a bicycle and pedestrian pathway that you can use once it’s complete.”

It will be one of the highest pedestrian pathways in the state.

“The shared-use path connects Riverside with San Marco," Ray said. "It’s on the southside of the Fuller Warren Bridge.”

“I think it’s needed based on the growth in the area," Kerry Nelson said.

Kerry Nelson has lived in Jacksonville since the 1970s.

“The whole northeast Florida area has grown in a big way over those years, and there’s more people moving down now than ever," Nelson said.

“You can see that in the census data. Our region is really exploding in terms of population growth, which is great for communities, but we just need to keep pace with that growth," Ray said.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2022.

