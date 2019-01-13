JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 400 veterans from all military branches gathered at the Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday for the quarterly Vets4Vets event.

The gathering presented an opportunity to recognize veterans and their family members for their sacrifices. Local businesses and organizations were also on scene to accept resumes and provide career opportunities for veterans.

Attendees included Gold Start mother Rena Croft, who came in honor of her son who was killed in the Vietnam War in 1968.

The Black Creek Young Marines paid their respects by posting the Colors and singing the National Anthem.

City Council President Aaron Bowman spoke at the event and stressed to the crowd the importance of veterans in Jacksonville's economic development.

Veterans at the event give a salute.
Various companies, veteran organizations and City of Jacksonville (COJ) agencies came in support of veterans and military and were on hand to provide information to attendees.
Over 400 veterans of every branch of service gathered at the event at Veterans Memorial Arena.
Executive Director Bruce Thompson addresses the large crowd at the Vets4Vets event at the Veterans Memorial Arena.
Member of Black Creek Young Marines takes a picture with Bruce Thompson, executive director of Vets4Vets
