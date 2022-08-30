Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex

Neighbors say they are devastated and have fears it may happen again.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into.

“I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”

First Coast News received pictures of the cars that were broken into at the St. John’s Pointe Apartment Homes in Orange Park at around 2 a.m.

"We think they used like a plunger or something, because all the glass, and all the windows, were shattered on the ground and there was a picture circle right in the middle of them," said Kaylee Tanner.

The Orange Park Police Department says it appears that the suspect(s) were breaking into primarily the front passenger side window with the intentions of stealing items from within the vehicles.

The odd part about these car break-ins is that the neighbors First Coast News spoke to said nothing valuable they had in their car was stolen.

“I had an iPad Pro and Nike packages, they took nothing," said Jeffries.

Jefferies believes there was still a motive behind these burglaries. She thinks they were trying to find guns.

“They knew what they were doing our alarms didn’t go off, and it’s unfortunate because we have to come out of pocket with this," said Jeffries.