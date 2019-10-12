CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — In November, First Coast News told you about an Orange Park High School teacher trying to feed homeless students over the holidays.

Thanks to community donations, 170 bags of food were distributed on Monday at Orange Park High School.

Each of the bags comes with eight meals including sides and snacks.

English teacher Jessica LeSage started collecting donations in November so students can have meals during the holiday break.

She told First Coast News in November the goal was to feed at least 45 families.

Previous story: Teacher collecting food for homeless Clay County students