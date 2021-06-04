Temporary homeless shelter in Downtown Jacksonville closing Wednesday

The bridge shelter, which opened March 9, was meant to last 30 days. Fencing was installed along the perimeter of the former tent city to keep homeless people out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

A temporary homeless shelter in Downtown Jacksonville is set to close Wednesday.

The City of Jacksonville opened the shelter after a homeless camp downtown grew out of control. City staff say all of the 150 people in the bridge shelter were offered a bed in another shelter, a hotel room or other housing.

Many were connected to a case worker to solve each individual's issue, the city said. City leaders are hoping no one will be back on the streets when the shelter closes.

The bridge shelter opened following a tent city shutdown along Jefferson Street between State and Beaver streets. That camp grew exponentially after city leaders announced a "Pathway to Home" initiative that would move those in need of a home into a hotel room for 30 days, during which time they would be helped to find permanent housing.

The bridge shelter, which opened March 9, was meant to last 30 days. Fencing was installed along the perimeter of the former tent city to keep homeless people from setting up tents.

City officials said the homeless camp was a public health concern.

The city said volunteers at the shelter connect would people to resources like bathrooms and showers, medical, employment and social services along with food, water and hygiene kits.